The annual Stansted Park show is this year running from Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 11 from 10am to 5pm each day.

A statement from the organisers said: ‘Twenty-nine years ago the first garden show at Stansted Park in Hampshire was created as a forum for the smaller family-run businesses and to showcase the work of talented artisans, particularly those who couldn’t afford the larger, more commercial shows. Gardening was visibly becoming more fashionable and accessible as people realised that you didn’t have to be that knowledgeable to make your garden look great and there was a thirst for good design, plants and garden products. The first show consisted of about 30 enthusiastic stands and an art exhibition.

‘The show has grown and expanded since then and turned into the perfect place to find all you need to make your garden grow and refresh your home and yourselves.’

The Stansted House garden Show Picture: Derek Martin

The organisers promise the chance to see the ‘latest specialist plants, garden and home accessories, art, design, sculpture, fashion, gifts’, and there is also food and drink on sale.

On Saturday the show is joined by entomologist Dr Ian Bedford from The Pest Clinic to help solve bug issues, while Ben Cross from Crosslands Flower Nursery will be there on the Sunday to talk about the British cut flower industry.

The show’s chosen charity is CancerWise - www.cancerwise.org.uk - a Chichester organisation which aims to be a compassionate community for people with cancer and those who care for them. They will be holding a giant tombola, with prizes donated by the garden show exhibitors, along with some guessing games.

Other elements of the show include demonstrations including willow weaving, forging along with traditional chairs, broom, trug and fence making plus The Studio Shop artisans demonstrating jewellery design, water colour painting, photography, weaving, felt making, woodwork and pottery and more.

For children there is a toddler fun fair with Carousel Amusements, demonstrations by Huxley Birds of Prey, the chance to learn circus skills with Crazee Hazee and daily Punch and Judy shows.

Ticket prices on the gate are £12 for adults, £10 for seniors and £4 for children (aged between five and 16, with under-fives free). A family group of up to two adults and four children is £30.

The Friday arrival tickets between 10am and midday are limited and most be prebooked. And online prebooked tickets are given a 15 per cent discount.

Stansted House is open for tours betwen 1pm and 5pm for £5.