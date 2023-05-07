Coronation: 21 pictures of street parties in the Portsmouth area
After Saturday’s washout, the sun came out today and bathed Coronation street parties in some warmth and bright skies.
Photographer Sam Stephenson went on a tour of Fareham and the Gosport peninsula and captured the action from street parties in Gosport, Stubbington, Titchfield Common and Lee-on-the Solent as neighbourhoods came together in honour of King Charles III.
