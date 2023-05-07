News you can trust since 1877
Coronation: 21 pictures of street parties in the Portsmouth area

After Saturday’s washout, the sun came out today and bathed Coronation street parties in some warmth and bright skies.

By Tom Morton
Published 7th May 2023, 16:37 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 16:38 BST

Photographer Sam Stephenson went on a tour of Fareham and the Gosport peninsula and captured the action from street parties in Gosport, Stubbington, Titchfield Common and Lee-on-the Solent as neighbourhoods came together in honour of King Charles III.

SEE ALSO: 16 pictures showing how rain couldn't defeat determined Saturday street party organisers in and around Portsmouth

NOW READ: Car boot sale pictures show Portsmouth royal celebrations in 1977

A street party in Peel Road, Gosport on Sunday

1. Tables out

A street party in Peel Road, Gosport on Sunday Photo: Sam Stephenson

Coronation street party celebrations in Green Road, Stubbington on Sunday

2. Big group

Coronation street party celebrations in Green Road, Stubbington on Sunday Photo: Sam Stephenson

Eva Davis and Andy Holmes at the street party in Green Road, Stubbington

3. Smiles

Eva Davis and Andy Holmes at the street party in Green Road, Stubbington Photo: Sam Stephenson

Green Road in Stubbington

4. Dishing up

Green Road in Stubbington Photo: Sam Stephenson

