This five bedroom home in Drayton comes with a swimming pool and a gym - and it is on the market for £1,250,000
Located in Havant Road this grand five bedroom home comes with a long list of luxuries including a bar and a gym. The Zoopla listing says: “This beautifully finished, heavily extended and improved detached home offers over 5500 sq ft of accommodation. Which includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms, an 800 sq ft kitchen/dining/family room, 30ft living room, south facing garden, indoor swimming pool, gym, sauna, steam room and its very own bar.
"This individual detached home has been extended and meticulously refurbished throughout by the current owners. In doing so they have created a fabulous family home with over 5,500 sq ft of accommodation.”
The property is for sale with Steve Grantham Bespoke Estate Agent – Contact: 023 9211 3054.