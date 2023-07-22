News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
This five bedroom home in Drayton comes with a swimming pool and a gym - and it is on the market for £1,250,000

See inside this five bedroom detached home in Drayton which is on the market for £1,250,000 – and comes with a swimming pool.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 10:31 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 10:31 BST

Located in Havant Road this grand five bedroom home comes with a long list of luxuries including a bar and a gym. The Zoopla listing says: “This beautifully finished, heavily extended and improved detached home offers over 5500 sq ft of accommodation. Which includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms, an 800 sq ft kitchen/dining/family room, 30ft living room, south facing garden, indoor swimming pool, gym, sauna, steam room and its very own bar.

"This individual detached home has been extended and meticulously refurbished throughout by the current owners. In doing so they have created a fabulous family home with over 5,500 sq ft of accommodation.”

The property is for sale with Steve Grantham Bespoke Estate Agent – Contact: 023 9211 3054. For more information, visit Zoopla by clicking the link.

This beautiful home in Havant Road, Drayton, comes with a bar at the end of the garden.

1. Havant Road, Drayton, Portsmouth

This beautiful home in Havant Road, Drayton, comes with a bar at the end of the garden. Photo: Zoopla

The detached property has a huge off-road parking area at the front of the house.

2. Havant Road, Drayton, Portsmouth

The detached property has a huge off-road parking area at the front of the house. Photo: Zoopla

This home in Havant Road, Drayton, Portsmouth, is on the market for £1,250,000.

3. Havant Road, Drayton, Portsmouth

This home in Havant Road, Drayton, Portsmouth, is on the market for £1,250,000. Photo: Zoopla

Within this home, there is a large swimming pool area which opens up to the garden - perfect for a summer's day.

4. Havant Road, Drayton, Portsmouth

Within this home, there is a large swimming pool area which opens up to the garden - perfect for a summer's day. Photo: Zoopla

