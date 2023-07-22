See inside this five bedroom detached home in Drayton which is on the market for £1,250,000 – and comes with a swimming pool.

Located in Havant Road this grand five bedroom home comes with a long list of luxuries including a bar and a gym. The Zoopla listing says: “This beautifully finished, heavily extended and improved detached home offers over 5500 sq ft of accommodation. Which includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms, an 800 sq ft kitchen/dining/family room, 30ft living room, south facing garden, indoor swimming pool, gym, sauna, steam room and its very own bar.

"This individual detached home has been extended and meticulously refurbished throughout by the current owners. In doing so they have created a fabulous family home with over 5,500 sq ft of accommodation.”

The property is for sale with Steve Grantham Bespoke Estate Agent – Contact: 023 9211 3054. For more information, visit Zoopla by clicking the link.

Havant Road, Drayton, Portsmouth This beautiful home in Havant Road, Drayton, comes with a bar at the end of the garden.

Havant Road, Drayton, Portsmouth The detached property has a huge off-road parking area at the front of the house.

Havant Road, Drayton, Portsmouth This home in Havant Road, Drayton, Portsmouth, is on the market for £1,250,000.

Havant Road, Drayton, Portsmouth Within this home, there is a large swimming pool area which opens up to the garden - perfect for a summer's day.

