This is the sort of home that £695,000 can buy you in Titchfield
THIS four-bedroom family house in Fareham is nothing short of a dream home – tucked away in a private setting and complete with a large summerhouse and a one-bedroom annexe.
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 4:55 am
Zoopla has listed a £695,000 four-bedroom property off Warsash Road in Titchfield, which is only 13 years old and includes a wrap-around garden.
With 1500sq ft of accommodation, there is plenty of room for the whole family, or to host large functions for guests.
The three double bedrooms and underfloor heating are complimented by the oak interior, creating a blend of contemporary and modern design.
For more information call Taylor Hill and Bond on 01329 596676.
