Zoopla has listed a £695,000 four-bedroom property off Warsash Road in Titchfield, which is only 13 years old and includes a wrap-around garden.

With 1500sq ft of accommodation, there is plenty of room for the whole family, or to host large functions for guests.

The three double bedrooms and underfloor heating are complimented by the oak interior, creating a blend of contemporary and modern design.

For more information call Taylor Hill and Bond on 01329 596676.

