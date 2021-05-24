The two bedroom apartment in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, is listed by Morris Dibben.

It is located on the 26th floor of the building and has panoramic views from every room, over the historic Portsmouth Dockyard and out across The Solent.

The property is finished to the highest possible standard throughout, with two double bedrooms both with spectacular en-suites, a large open plan living area opening out onto the private balcony.

It also has under floor heating and air conditioning.

The kitchen is finished to the ultimate standard to include granite work surfaces, integral coffee machine, wine fridge along with normal appliances.

