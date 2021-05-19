This is what it looks like inside a six bed home with pool and outside bar in Portsmouth

The property is in Havant Road, Farlington and is on the market for £799,995. It is listed by Jeffries and Dibbens Estate and Lettings Agents – Drayton.

It has six bedrooms over three floors, a modern open plan kitchen, a large reception room to the ground floor and a sun room to the rear.

Three of the bedrooms have en-suites and all are large enough to accommodate double beds.

A second kitchen is located on the first floor.

Outside, the property boasts parking for two cars with gated access, a swimming pool, hot tub/jacuzzi and a brick built outside bar with power and television point.

Viewing the property is highly recommended, according to the agents.

