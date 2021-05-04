This Portchester house comes with a 'large' bar - here's how much it costs
A five-bedroom house with a ‘large’ summer house bar has gone on sale in Portchester.
Tuesday, 4th May 2021, 4:13 pm
The property is in Winnham Drive is on the market for £599,000 and is listed by Castle Estate Agents.
Built in 2004, the house has a double garage and abundance of off road parking, with space for up to six vehicles.
The home is spread across three floors and comes with a large summer house bar.
It has a south facing garden and it is within the Cams School catchment.
