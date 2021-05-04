Five bedroom home in Winnham Drive, Portchester.

This Portchester house comes with a 'large' bar - here's how much it costs

A five-bedroom house with a ‘large’ summer house bar has gone on sale in Portchester.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 4th May 2021, 4:13 pm

The property is in Winnham Drive is on the market for £599,000 and is listed by Castle Estate Agents.

Built in 2004, the house has a double garage and abundance of off road parking, with space for up to six vehicles.

The home is spread across three floors and comes with a large summer house bar.

It has a south facing garden and it is within the Cams School catchment.

1. Plenty of parking

The house has a double garage and off-road parking, with spaces for up to six vehicles.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Living room

This is what the living room looks like

Photo: Zoopla

3. Kitchen

This is what the kitchen looks like

Photo: Zoopla

4. Dining area

This is the dining area, it has views of the garden.

Photo: Zoopla

