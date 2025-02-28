This £295,000 Havant home is definition of perfectly cosy in central location - Take tour

If you’ve been searching for a cosy home in a prime location, look no further.

This gorgeous home, located in West Street, Havant, comes with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and one reception room as well as a good sized garden.

This home is on the market for £295,000 and a viewing is highly recommended.

The listing says: “Stunning two bedroom, two bathroom mid Terraced character house.

“A rare chance to own one of the original houses in Havant. This stunning house is perfect for first time buyers, down sizers and commuters alike.

“Situated in West Street, a short walk to two train stations, Havant Town Centre, Langstone shoreline and Hayling Island this home has much to offer the discerning buyer.”

For more information about this home, which is being sold with Purple Bricks, click here.

