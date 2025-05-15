The property sits in a well-connected residential area near Gunwharf Quays | Purplebricks

Spacious family home features large kitchen-diner, modern interiors, and prime city location

If you’re searching for a family-friendly home in the heart of Portsmouth, this three-bedroom terraced house on Sea Mill Gardens is ideally placed. On the market for £300,000, it offers generous living space, a smart kitchen-diner, and easy access to Gunwharf Quays, the university and mainline rail.

To see all 14 pictures, take a virtual tour and visit Purplebricks here. Everything you need to arrange a viewing or explore the layout is just a click away.

Large kitchen-diner with integrated appliances and access to rear garden | Purplebricks

This Portsmouth property is well laid out across two floors, with an entrance porch, a 14ft 9 lounge, and a standout 18ft kitchen/diner – ideal for family meals or entertaining. A downstairs cloakroom adds extra practicality.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom, while the rear of the home opens onto an enclosed, hard-landscaped garden with rear access.

The home is vendor-suited and ready for a buyer looking to settle into a central location that puts schools, shopping, and commuter links on the doorstep.

It’s one of many appealing listings across Portsmouth right now. Click here to see more Purplebricks Portsmouth homes.

At a glance:

Three-bedroom terraced house in central Portsmouth

18ft kitchen/diner plus separate lounge

Downstairs cloakroom and enclosed rear garden

Easy access to university, rail and Gunwharf Quays

Vendor suited and ready to go

On the market for £300,000

Terraced homes this well located and move-in ready don’t hang about in Portsmouth—early viewing is a smart move.

