Located in Westfield Road, Southsea , this property has three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a garden space.

The listing says: “This stylish & well Presented three bedroom, end of terrace property has been extended to its rear and could make for an ideal first time or family home. Situated on the popular Westfield Road in Southsea, the property provides a bright airy living room with a large bay window, there is a modern bathroom suite and a separate W.C, perfect for busy mornings, plus a stunning, extended open plan kitchen complete with a skylight and bi-folding doors opening out into the garden.”