Timeless three bedroom property is first time buyer's dream - see inside

By Sophie Lewis
Published 20th Jun 2024, 15:02 BST
A pristine three bedroom house has come onto the market and would be ideal for a first time buyer.

Located in Westfield Road, Southsea, this property has three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a garden space.

The listing says: “This stylish & well Presented three bedroom, end of terrace property has been extended to its rear and could make for an ideal first time or family home. Situated on the popular Westfield Road in Southsea, the property provides a bright airy living room with a large bay window, there is a modern bathroom suite and a separate W.C, perfect for busy mornings, plus a stunning, extended open plan kitchen complete with a skylight and bi-folding doors opening out into the garden.”

This property is on the market for £290,000 and it is being sold with Lawson Rose Estate Agents. For more information, click here.

This property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a garden space.

1. Westfield Road, Southsea, £290,000

This property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a garden space.Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This home is an ideal purchase for a first time buyer and it has been designed in a modern way.

2. Westfield Road, Southsea, £290,000

This home is an ideal purchase for a first time buyer and it has been designed in a modern way.Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "This stylish & well Presented three bedroom, end of terrace property has been extended to its rear and could make for an ideal first time or family home."

3. Westfield Road, Southsea, £290,000

The listing says: "This stylish & well Presented three bedroom, end of terrace property has been extended to its rear and could make for an ideal first time or family home."Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "Situated on the popular Westfield Road in Southsea, the property provides a bright airy living room with a large bay window, there is a modern bathroom suite and a separate W.C, perfect for busy mornings, plus a stunning, extended open plan kitchen complete with a skylight and bi-folding doors opening out into the garden."

4. Westfield Road, Southsea, £290,000

The listing says: "Situated on the popular Westfield Road in Southsea, the property provides a bright airy living room with a large bay window, there is a modern bathroom suite and a separate W.C, perfect for busy mornings, plus a stunning, extended open plan kitchen complete with a skylight and bi-folding doors opening out into the garden."Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Southsea