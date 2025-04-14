The pub is a stone’s throw from Goodwood, Emsworth and Chichester and it has easy access to the A3(M) and the A27.

The pub features an extensive bar and dining area with seating for 90 covers as well as an additional function room with a skittle alley, plus a kitchen with a range of catering equipment.

Joe Rocks, auction appraiser at Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers, said: “This detached building sits within the Walderton Conservation Area and is in good condition because, although currently shut, it was trading late last year and is the only pub in this affluent village.

“It would be well suited to continued use as a public house or may have potential for alternative uses such as guest accommodation or development, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

The first floor comprises of living accommodation with two/three bedrooms. Outside there is a lawned outside seating area, a gravel car park which can hold approximately 35 cars and additional outside storage buildings.

The auction, which will end on Thursday, May 1, is being offered jointly with Fleurets and Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

