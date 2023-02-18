Two holiday homes are currently on the market in Gosport and one even comes with its own basement games room and hot tub

If you’re looking for a new business venture, two holiday homes located next to each other are currently for sale in Gosport. Both coastal holiday homes, made up of a main property and a smaller house, are popular and profitable with the option to convert the main house into a guest house if you wish to expand the business further.

The homes are in an ideal location right in the heart of Gosport and the main property comes with a basement games room and a hot tub.

The listing description for the holiday homes reads: “The main house has seven en-suite bedrooms sleeping 18 guests, featuring accommodation with a garden and barbecue facilities. Boasting ample parking, the holiday home is in an area where guests can engage in activities such as sailing, hiking, cycling or just relaxing on the beach.

“The main house has planning permission in place to have its usage converted into a guest house. The second holiday home (Coach House), located adjacent to the main house, is equipped with four en-suite bedrooms sleeping 10 guests, a dining area, a fully equipped kitchen, and a patio with garden views.

“Both holiday homes have received high ratings of 8.7 and 9.1 respectively. Both properties are very impressive and are presented to the highest standards of maintenance, fixtures and fittings with tasteful decor throughout. Viewing highly recommended.”

Summary

Location: Bury Road, Gosport, PO5 2AT

Price: £1,295,000

Agent: Kings Business Transfer

Contact: 01772 913303

For more information, visit Zoopla.

