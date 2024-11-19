For Sale in Hampshire: Unparalleled £7.5m contemporary barn complete with cinema room, pool and annexe

If you have been on the hunt for an incredibly unique contemporary barn, look no further.

Located in Ashford Lane, Steep, this six bedroom home comes with six bathrooms, three reception rooms, a swimming pool, a cinema room and a wonderful garden space.

The listing says: “With easy access to the A3 and Bedales School, a new, contemporary barn, offering superb family accommodation, enjoying a hill top setting which provides wonderful countryside views.

“The property enjoys a long driveway approach and is set in around 7.7 acres, with a formal terrace, with swimming pool and retractable decked cover.”

Summary:

Location: Ashford Lane, Steep, Petersfield

Cost: £7.5m

Agent: House

Key Features: Cinema room, swimming pool, six bedrooms, six bathrooms

The exterior of this incredible home is absolutely stunning - but wait until you see the inside.

1. Ashford Lane, Steep, Petersfield, £7.5m

The exterior of this incredible home is absolutely stunning - but wait until you see the inside. | Zoopla

This home comes with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, three reception rooms and it is one-of-a-kind.

2. Ashford Lane, Steep, Petersfield, £7.5m

This home comes with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, three reception rooms and it is one-of-a-kind. | Zoopla

The kitchen is absolutely spectacular with its warm yet contemporary decor and vibe.

3. Ashford Lane, Steep, Petersfield, £7.5m

The kitchen is absolutely spectacular with its warm yet contemporary decor and vibe. | Zoopla

This home is equipped with warm and rich tones throughout to create open plan living areas that feel welcoming and warm.

4. Ashford Lane, Steep, Petersfield, £7.5m

This home is equipped with warm and rich tones throughout to create open plan living areas that feel welcoming and warm. | Zoopla

