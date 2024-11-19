Located in Ashford Lane, Steep, this six bedroom home comes with six bathrooms, three reception rooms, a swimming pool, a cinema room and a wonderful garden space.
The listing says: “With easy access to the A3 and Bedales School, a new, contemporary barn, offering superb family accommodation, enjoying a hill top setting which provides wonderful countryside views.
“The property enjoys a long driveway approach and is set in around 7.7 acres, with a formal terrace, with swimming pool and retractable decked cover.”
Summary:
Location: Ashford Lane, Steep, Petersfield
Cost: £7.5m
Agent: House
Key Features: Cinema room, swimming pool, six bedrooms, six bathrooms
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.