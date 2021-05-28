The four-bedroom detached home at 207 Havant Road, on Hayling Island, is a guided freehold at £800,000 to £850,000.

it is among 119 lots listed across the south of England by regional land and property auctioneers Clive Emson to go under the hammer on June 16.

At the top of this article is a video tour of the home.

lot 73 - 207 Havant Road, Hayling Island

Rob Marchant, the Hampshire auctioneer for Clive Emson, a member of Portsmouth Property Association, said: ‘This individual detached dwelling is on the western side of Havant Road, shortly after passing onto Hayling Island from Langstone.

‘The house was built by, and indeed is still owned by, the Pycroft family and was, at one time, the hub of the Pycroft brickmaking facility with many homes on Hayling Island constructed from the locally famous Pycroft bricks.

‘The house, which was also of course built from Pycroft bricks, is now in need of a programme of upgrading and refurbishment but is considered very worthy of the improvements required which may include extension to enlarge the existing living accommodation, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.’

land at Stoke Common, Hayling Island

Rob added: ‘The house enjoys a pleasant and more formal garden but has the additional benefit of a significant land holding to the west and to the north with the overall plot extending to 5.99 acres. This includes a substantial barn which is situated towards the western edge of the land.

‘The site sits neatly between Havant Road to the east, while to the west is the route of the former Hayling Island to Havant railway, now in use as the Hayling Billy trail providing walking, cycling and views over Langstone Harbour.

‘To the south of the site is a further 10.5 acres of woodland which is available separately in the auction - this additional woodland may be of interest to anyone seeking to purchase the house and land available in this lot.’

These woods have a guided freehold at £200,000 to 220,000 with the lot described as ‘10.5 acres of woodland at Stoke Common, Havant Road, Hayling Island, with main road frontage’.

lot 47 - 108 London Road, North End, Portsmouth

A three-bedroom house at 108 North End Avenue, Portsmouth, is also up for grabs on a guided freehold of £165,000 to £175,000.

Currently let at £15,758.08 a year, a three-bedroom house at 8 Green Lane, Copnor, Portsmouth, is guided at £225,000-plus and is described as a freehold residential investment.

lot 112 - 8 Green Lane, Copnor, Portsmouth

