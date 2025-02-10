VIVID completes handover of key developments from Foreman Homes
The Hampshire-based developments include Berry Way in Park Gate, Millers Walk in Eastleigh, and within Whiteley Meadows. In total, VIVID has taken ownership of 235 homes, ranging from 1-bed flats to 5-bed family houses.
These new homes, which are a mixture of social rent and shared ownership, offer much-needed affordable accommodation to the people of Hampshire.
Tristan Samuels, New Business and Development Director at VIVID, stated: “We are committed to providing as many people as possible with the opportunity to have a place to call home. Strong partnerships, such as ours with Foreman Homes, are crucial in achieving this goal. We are delighted to have completed the handover of these developments and look forward to welcoming our new customers into their homes.”
Karl Handscombe, Construction Director at Foreman Homes said: “Our work with VIVID is something we’re very proud of at Foreman Homes. We recognise the part that affordable housing plays in making sure that everyone has access to safe, affordable, and high-quality living spaces and we’re proud to support this with each development we partner on.”