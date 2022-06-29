Waterlooville showhome gives homeowners sneak peek inside Catherington Park location

Housebuilder Vistry Group is providing a selection of two, three and four-bedroom houses alongside one and two-bedroom apartments under the Linden Homes brand.

The four-bedroom ‘Westminster’ showhome is giving potential owners the chance to take a look inside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outside the Westminster showhome.

Melanie Richards, sales and marketing director, said: ‘The Westminster is a perfect family home; it provides a wealth of space with an open-plan layout on the ground floor allowing families to spend time together and entertain friends, as well as having dedicated space to work or study from home.

‘Professional designers have furnished this property to help visitors imagine life in one of our homes – giving a sense of the spacious layout as well as the quality of construction they can expect.’

The living room.