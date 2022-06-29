Look inside this £350,000 three-bed terrace house with 'stunning features' in Portsmouth

This three-bedroom house in Baffins Road is on the market for £350,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

The estate agents have stated that the home has ‘stunning features’, including a ‘modern bathroom’.

The front door is framed by windows, allowing light into the hallway which has a large storage area at the end which flows under the stairs.

To the left is the entrance to the open plan living space, which has a large bay window and a feature fire alcove.

The space to the rear is perfect for a dining area with a built-in display cabinet and patio doors that lead to the garden.

The room opens onto a stunning kitchen, which includes dual coloured shaker style units, an integrated double oven, hob extractor, fridge freezer, dishwasher, washing machine, and even a wine chiller.

Upstairs are three bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The smallest room to the front is a good size single with a triangular window that allows more light into the space.

Adjacent and also facing to the front with a bay is the principal double bedroom, with the second double bedroom facing the rear.The bathroom overlooks the garden and has a modern white suite with a shower over bath, the advantage of a heated towel rail, and a mixed-size beautiful blue slate-style tiling.Outside to the rear is a low-maintenance westerly-facing courtyard garden with plenty of space to enjoy summer city evenings.

The property also includes a double garage which can be accessed at the rear of the garden.

For more information, visit the Rightmove website here, or call the estate agents on 02382 200426.

1. Baffins Road This three-bedroom terraced house is on sale for £350,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Baffins Road This three-bedroom terraced house is on sale for £350,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Baffins Road This three-bedroom terraced house is on sale for £350,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Baffins Road This three-bedroom terraced house is on sale for £350,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales