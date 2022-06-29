Look inside this £350,000 three-bed terrace house with 'stunning features' in Portsmouth

This three-bedroom house in Baffins Road is on the market for £350,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.
The estate agents have stated that the home has ‘stunning features’, including a ‘modern bathroom’.
The front door is framed by windows, allowing light into the hallway which has a large storage area at the end which flows under the stairs.
To the left is the entrance to the open plan living space, which has a large bay window and a feature fire alcove.
The space to the rear is perfect for a dining area with a built-in display cabinet and patio doors that lead to the garden.
The room opens onto a stunning kitchen, which includes dual coloured shaker style units, an integrated double oven, hob extractor, fridge freezer, dishwasher, washing machine, and even a wine chiller.
Upstairs are three bedrooms and the family bathroom.
The smallest room to the front is a good size single with a triangular window that allows more light into the space.
Adjacent and also facing to the front with a bay is the principal double bedroom, with the second double bedroom facing the rear.The bathroom overlooks the garden and has a modern white suite with a shower over bath, the advantage of a heated towel rail, and a mixed-size beautiful blue slate-style tiling.Outside to the rear is a low-maintenance westerly-facing courtyard garden with plenty of space to enjoy summer city evenings.
The property also includes a double garage which can be accessed at the rear of the garden.
For more information, visit the Rightmove website here, or call the estate agents on 02382 200426.