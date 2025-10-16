The house sits directly on the shore line | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A rare chance to own a luxury seafront property in West Wittering, with five bedrooms, sweeping ocean views and direct beach access.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Marine Drive West, where the sand meets the skyline, this newly refurbished five-bedroom home is the perfect blend of luxury, relaxation and coastal charm.

Priced at £3,700,000, Ocean Waves lives up to its name with panoramic sea views, direct beach access, and interiors designed for both serenity and entertaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’ve ever dreamed of living right on the water’s edge, now’s your chance. Book a viewing with Purplebricks to experience this stunning West Wittering property for yourself.

Ocean Waves benefits from a generous plot | Purplebricks

Inside, the home has been thoughtfully renovated to offer modern comfort without losing its laid-back beach-house feel. The open-plan kitchen and dining space can comfortably seat ten, with full-height patio doors that slide open to reveal the sound and scent of the ocean beyond.

The kitchen itself is fully fitted with high-end appliances, including an oven, hob, dishwasher, microwave, and even a fridge with an ice maker — ideal for sunset cocktails.

Wake up to a sea view every day | Purplebricks

There’s a downstairs lounge perfect for games or family time, complete with a piano and direct access to an outdoor seating area. Upstairs, the first-floor lounge takes full advantage of the breathtaking, uninterrupted sea views — a natural focal point for relaxation and entertaining alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With five bedrooms spread across two floors, the home offers flexible living space for families and guests. The ground floor includes a super king room and a separate room with adult-sized bunk beds, while the upper level features a double, a king, and a super king bedroom — the latter boasting those same unobstructed coastal vistas.

At a glance Five bedrooms Two and a half bathrooms Two lounges, both with sea views Direct beach access Recently renovated throughout Private road location Freehold, council tax band F

Set on a private road directly along the seafront, Ocean Waves offers all the peace of seaside life yet remains within walking distance of West Wittering village shops, cafes, pubs, and restaurants.

For lovers of the outdoors, local water sports like surfing, kiteboarding, kayaking and paddleboarding are all on your doorstep.

BOTB Win a £1.3 million dream home for just £1 🏡💷 £ 1.00 BOTB BOTB has launched its most valuable house giveaway yet – a stunning four-bedroom home in Saffron Walden worth £1.3 million. Located near to the thriving market town of Saffron Walden, this beautifully appointed detached home offers spacious, light-filled living, the property boasts open-plan family living, landscaped gardens 🌳, three bathrooms, and modern features. If moving in isn’t on the cards, BOTB estimates rental income could reach £3,500 per month 💸 – or you can take a £1 million cash alternative. Tickets are just £1 🎟️ and entries close at the end of the month, making this one of the biggest chances to change your life for pocket change. Enter the BOTB £1.3 million house prize draw here

34 St John Design your bathroom in any colour at 34 St John £ 630.00 Most bathroom brands stop at a handful of greys and whites – but 34 St John’s new tool opens up a world of choice. You can try more than 2,000 shades on your vanity unit, from Farrow & Ball favourites like Hague Blue and Sulking Room Pink to Pantone’s 2024 Colour of the Year, Peach Fuzz. The interactive website makes it strangely addictive to experiment – one minute you’re testing a deep navy, the next a playful pastel or wood effect in oak or cashmere. The Scanalato 120cm Drawer Vanity Unit, made from solid wood with two-tier storage, starts at £1,749 and can be finished in any shade you choose. Try the tool and design your own at 34 St John