For Sale in Portsmouth: Winsome £450,000 home perfect for family with multiple schools nearby

Nestled in the heart of Portsmouth, this home would be a perfect buy for a family.

Located in the sought after Kirby Road this home comes with three good sized bedrooms, an open plan kitchen dining area, a cosy living room and a spacious back garden.

This terraced home is surrounded by local schools, parks and playgrounds and local shops, making it ideal for a family.

The listing says: “This exceptional property combines contemporary style with charming character features, making it ideal for families seeking a convenient, well-connected location close to local amenities, parks, schools, and shops.”

Summary:

Location: Kirby Road, Portsmouth

Agent: Purple Bricks

Cost: Offers Over £450,000

Key Features: Spacious open plan living, large garden, garage space

This home comes with three bedrooms, a bathroom and a WC, a spacious open plan kitchen diner and a wonderful living room.

The listing says: "Welcome to this beautifully presented, modernized three-bedroom terraced family home, nestled in the sought-after Kirby Road area of Portsmouth."

The listing says: "This exceptional property combines contemporary style with charming character features, making it ideal for families seeking a convenient, well-connected location close to local amenities, parks, schools, and shops."

This home is in a brilliant location as it is a stone's throw from local amenities and schools.

