Located in the sought after Kirby Road this home comes with three good sized bedrooms, an open plan kitchen dining area, a cosy living room and a spacious back garden.
This terraced home is surrounded by local schools, parks and playgrounds and local shops, making it ideal for a family.
The listing says: “This exceptional property combines contemporary style with charming character features, making it ideal for families seeking a convenient, well-connected location close to local amenities, parks, schools, and shops.”
Summary:
Location: Kirby Road, Portsmouth
Agent: Purple Bricks
Cost: Offers Over £450,000
Key Features: Spacious open plan living, large garden, garage space
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.