Wonderful £675,000 Southsea home 'masterfully marries modern sophistication with period charm'

Sophie Lewis

Published 16th Jan 2025
If you’re on the prowl for a wonderfully crafted Southsea home, look no further.

Located in Sussex Road, this sensational three bedroom home is a wonderful example of the properties in the area.

Equipped with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as a garden, this home is one of a kind.

The listing says: “Nestled in the heart of central Southsea, this simply stunning period terraced property is located on a highly sought-after street within a picturesque conservation area.

“The home masterfully marries modern sophistication with period charm, having been thoughtfully modernised and reconfigured by the current homeowners to offer a stylish and versatile living experience.”

For more information about this phenomenal home, click here.

