Located in Sussex Road, this sensational three bedroom home is a wonderful example of the properties in the area.
Equipped with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as a garden, this home is one of a kind.
The listing says: “Nestled in the heart of central Southsea, this simply stunning period terraced property is located on a highly sought-after street within a picturesque conservation area.
“The home masterfully marries modern sophistication with period charm, having been thoughtfully modernised and reconfigured by the current homeowners to offer a stylish and versatile living experience.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.