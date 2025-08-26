“Your Home gave me options I didn’t know existed” – Amanda’s path to homeownership

After completing 25 years in the military serving as a Regular, Amanda was ready to find a permanent home – a place close to the water where she could enjoy weekends sailing her boat and settle into her new life as a Reservist. Originally from Scotland and later stationed near Southampton, she wanted to put down roots in a place that suited both her lifestyle and future plans.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After completing 25 years in the military serving as a Regular, Amanda was ready to find a permanent home – a place close to the water where she could enjoy weekends sailing her boat and settle into her new life as a Reservist. Originally from Scotland and later stationed near Southampton, she wanted to put down roots in a place that suited both her lifestyle and future plans.

“For years, I had been lodging or renting a single room while serving. Once I’d started my role in Southampton, I moved into a colleague’s spare room. I was in the process of selling my previous home in Scotland, so in the hope of buying a property in the next 12 months I was more than happy to start saving towards the end goal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking about her ideal home, Amanda explains “I had a type of home in mind as well as a location. As an owner of a sailing boat which I was keeping in Gosport, I knew that I wanted to be close to the water so that I could go out on the weekends and enjoy my hobbies. I was also set on buying a three-bedroom house – something with space for my mum and brother to visit, and a room to use as an office.”

Amanda purchased her home through Your Home

With a decent lump sum from selling her property in Scotland, Amanda began her house hunt in April 2024. After viewing a few different properties, it wasn’t until September that she found her dream home – a character-filled, three-bedroom end-terrace in Southampton.

Explaining the process, Amanda says “I first saw the house through Leaders estate agents, and that’s when I was introduced to Your Home. The agents were really clear with what I could afford through the product, and it was a game changer for me. I hadn’t realised that Shared Ownership could apply to secondhand homes, so I felt like so many new doors had been opened.”

Your Home is a gradual homeownership scheme by Heylo Housing that allows buyers to purchase a 25%-75% share of a property and pay rent on the remaining unowned portion. It turns existing freehold properties for sale on the open market with any estate agent in England into gradual homeownership properties, offering flexibility and choice to hopeful buyers searching for the perfect place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda’s house immediately felt like home. “I remember walking into the house and getting that comforting feeling. As a child I grew up in a home with wooden beams and exposed brick walls, which is exactly what my house has now. I was instantly drawn to the cosy, cottagey charm, and knew that this was the one.”

Amanda purchased her home through Your Home

The gradual homeownership model offered by Your Home turned out to be the perfect fit. “Everything was explained clearly by the team. The only delays I had were from the seller, not Your Home. They were so helpful and responsive throughout the process, and I was moved in by February 2025.”

One of the standout features of Amanda’s new home is the garden – which she’s already started personalising.

For Amanda, the flexibility of the Your Home model offers long-term peace of mind. “Eventually, I’d love to staircase up to 100% ownership, but for now I’m exactly where I need to be. I’m close to work, the marina in Gosport for sailing, and I have a home I absolutely love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda is already recommending Your Home to others in the forces. “I’ve told a friend who’s just left the military and another who’s about to – the product works really well for people in our line of work. If you’ve done a full military career, the lump sum you receive when leaving can go straight toward a deposit.”

Amanda purchased her home through Your Home

Your Home offers a gradual homeownership solution tailored to support Armed Forces personnel, both past and present, in achieving homeownership. The scheme allows customers to purchase a share of a pre-owned freehold property in England, providing flexibility to choose a home in an area where they may already be established.

For more information on Your Home, visit https://yourhome.org.uk/