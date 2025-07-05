Fermain cove in Guernsey | The Islands of Guernsey

You'd be forgiven for think you'd need to go to a far-flung holiday destination to discover stunning beauty, epic beaches and tranquil peace, yet Jordan Cross found it a ferry crossing from Portsmouth.

Crystal-clear azure waters, sweeping sandy coves and endless sunsets drenched in hues of red and orange.

It’s the sort of blissful setting an Instagram influencer would sacrifice a million followers for, a vista worthy of Sandy Lane in Barbados or atop of Nelson’s Dockyard in Antigua.

Instead our enchanted family are a ferry ride from Portsmouth, as we gaze across the English Channel 50km or so from Normandy’s Cotentin Peninsula.

South Coast Cliffs in Guernsey. Pic: Visit Guernsey | Visit Guernsey

Cobo Bay on the west coast of Guernsey is offering a glorious gift to savour, yet this treasured gem is just one of the breathtaking pinch yourself moments served up by the 62km2 which make up the second largest of the Channel Islands.

And with Brittany Ferries now taking on the route from the city’s international port, a new and improved level of travel and comfort has been afforded the overnight crossing from the south coast.

That ensured young, eager children (and more importantly their parents) arrived in charming St Peter’s Port fresh and rejuvenated for a long weekend, one which has placed the British dependency firmly in this family’s hearts.

There’s the hidden treasures such as the bewitching charms of La Guet, a pine forest full of places to explore, rope swings and dens or the isolated and tranquil Petit Port.

Creux Harbour, Sark. Pic: Visit Guernsey | Visit Guernsey

Or perhaps take a wander around the cobbled streets of the island’s capital and the many boutiques, independents and classy restaurants it has to offer.

Maybe kick back while the kids charge around the delightful Saumarez Park or tackle one of its trails, before enjoying one of the (usually empty by our standards) 27 bays or beaches across the island.

The arcing beauty of Cobo Bay makes it one of the island’s most popular yet, as we picnicked and the children spent the afternoon frollicking in the comfortable sea temperatures and exploring rock pools, peak traffic totalled 23 people.

If that’s a little too frantic for your tastes, maybe the secluded Fermain Bay or La Pied du Mur cove to the island’s south is the way to go, while Vazon or Portinfer bring swells to satiate surfers and extreme sports fans.

Hiring a rib and travelling to the nearby island of Sark keeps the pulse quickened. The spectacular rugged backdrop wouldn’t be out of place on a set for Pirates of the Caribbean, with the caves once used to hoard smuggler’s wares.

Shell Beach, Herm. Pic: Visit Guernsey | Pic: Visit Guernsey

That dates back to the 18th century of an island with a rich and unique history which still resonates today.

With the Channel Islands the only part of the British empire occupied by Nazi Germany, the five years until liberation in 1945 can still be seen from the fortifications, tunnels and bunkers built by Hitler’s soldiers.

The brutalism of their architecture even pervades the 800-year old Castle Cornet which sits at St Peter’s Port and was heavily reinforced, making for a remarkable museum set against its original structure and four manicured gardens gazing across the harbour’s mouth.

Yet amid its history, stunning beauty and charming buildings it’s the relaxed pace of life which feels so embedded in Guernsey which resonates.

The gear shift from fifth to first is immediate and profound, like a nod to a happier bygone era the mainland has long since forgotten. It’s the perfect set of ingredients which makes Guernsey a beguiling new holiday destination for this family.

• Travelling with Brittany Ferries to Guernsey: Passenger with car from £55 per person each way, travelling on a SuperSaver fare, in a standard car (based on two adults). Cabins from £47.50 per person, based on a two-berth inside cabin (upgrades available to Club Class or reclining seats).