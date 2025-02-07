Government Invests £2.65 Billion in Future UK Flood Defences but Avoids the Now

As the frequency of extreme weather events continues to rise, flooding has become a critical issue affecting communities across the UK. With millions of livelihoods at risk, the Government finally announced a record £2.65 billion investment in UK flood defences.

After a series of storms that wreaked havoc across the country, the Environment Agency published England’s new flood risk data in December 2024. The new figures suggest that 6.3 million properties are at risk of flooding, a 43% increase from the Environment Agency’s previous assessment, made in 2018. The flood risk figures increased after the Environment Agency used more advanced data and modelling, factored in new buildings and considered the impact of a worsening climate. In any case, the picture for flood risk is now clearer than ever.

Earlier this week (February 4th 2025), the Government announced a record two-year investment of £2.65 billion to build and maintain up to 1,000 flood defences, totalling protection for 66,500 properties. Severe flooding has already affected many communities, leading to devastating impacts for people, homes and businesses, costing the UK economy billions each year. Decisive action to invest in adapting to climate change has never been more important and this kind of investment is exactly the kind of proactivity communities have been asking for. What the Government fails to address though, are local issues.

Local authorities, activists and builders’ merchants are at the heart of so many communities and play a pivotal role in protecting homes and businesses in flood events, particularly flash flooding. According to the latest data, flash flooding now leaves 4.6 million properties in England at risk. The first port of call in an emergency like this typically is local councils, merchants and volunteer groups, who field the brunt of the response, shipping sandbags, barriers and buckets out to people to try and help. However, national policy frameworks frequently overlook them and lack funding for flood relief efforts. If we are to create truly impactful flooding policy, this needs to change.

Fernco Managing Director Lee Pashley comments on the importance of immediate flood protection in vulnerable areas. He says “Quick, simple and effective flood protection plays a vital role in protecting communities. It isn’t just about having the best products, but about equipping and resourcing community leaders so they can better respond quickly to a flood event.

“The Government may be investing billions of pounds into flood defence, but we believe action needs to be taken to enable communities’ greater accessibility to flood protection products which offers almost instantaneous protection. And its importance becomes even more emphasised when considering those most at risk in flood events are the elderly, the disabled and those living in vulnerable areas. Investing in the now as well as the future would be a welcome change to manage the pressing matter of flooding.

“A national strategy which incorporates coordinated action plans, better supplier involvement, and enhanced community engagement is urgently required. Such measures would enable community leaders to better understand and respond to flood risks.

“At Fernco, we’re committed to working collaboratively with merchants and local authorities to supply vital flood protection products that protect communities when they need them most. But, more importantly, we’re committed to raising awareness of flood safety, with the hope by making these products more accessible in vulnerable areas so we can protect more people from the devastating impacts of flooding.”

