Groundlings Theatre in Portsmouth has gone on sale for £1m - look inside

THE iconic Groundlings Theatre has been put up for sale.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 9:24 am

Dating to 1784, the Georgian theatre in Kent Street, Portsea is on the market for £1m and is listed by Bernards Southsea.

The Theatre has seen a varied history with its usage including classrooms impoverished children, and meetings, concerts and theatre for the high society.

It is a listed building.

The Groundlings is now on the market and on Zoopla’s website it is described as: ‘A unique opportunity has now arisen for a new owner to enjoy ownership of the Theatre, with the current tenants in situ for 9 years, currently paying £36,000 pa.’

It is a freehold property and comes with a car park.

