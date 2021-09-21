Dating to 1784, the Georgian theatre in Kent Street, Portsea is on the market for £1m and is listed by Bernards Southsea.
The Theatre has seen a varied history with its usage including classrooms impoverished children, and meetings, concerts and theatre for the high society.
It is a listed building.
The Groundlings is now on the market and on Zoopla’s website it is described as: ‘A unique opportunity has now arisen for a new owner to enjoy ownership of the Theatre, with the current tenants in situ for 9 years, currently paying £36,000 pa.’
It is a freehold property and comes with a car park.