Helping our community save: Yorkshire Building Society in Portsmouth hosts special events for UK Savings Week

Colleagues at the Yorkshire Building Society branch in Portsmouth will be opening their doors on Saturday 27 September to support UK Savings Week – an annual campaign that highlights the benefits of saving, whether you're just starting out or looking to make your savings work harder.

The branch, located at 105b Commercial Road, will be open from 9am to 12pm on the Saturday, welcoming both existing members and new customers. The branch team will be available to provide guidance on savings options, help people open new accounts, and support customers in reviewing and improving their current savings. They’ll also be on hand to assist with digital banking queries and offer tips to boost digital confidence.

As part of the initiative, the branch will also host a Digital Support Day all day on Tuesday 23 September, aimed at helping customers build their digital skills and make the most of online and app-based banking.

Existing customers can also visit to pay in and top up their savings accounts. The mutual is opening all of its branches for UK Savings Week to ensure savers can access support in the way that suits them best – whether that’s in person, online, or via the app.

Pete Lewis, senior savings manager at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “UK Savings Week is a key moment to help people build better savings habits or ensure their money is working as hard as it can. We know how valuable it is for our customers to speak directly with our branch teams, so by opening on Saturday 27 September, we’re making it easier for people to get the help they need.

“Helping people to save is central to our purpose at Yorkshire Building Society. Offering flexible access – in branch, online or via our app – means we can support our customers in the way that works best for them and continue to provide real help where it matters most.”