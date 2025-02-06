Labour Government delivers pay boost worth thousands for lowest paid workers in Portsmouth

Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan has said workers across Portsmouth are set for a boost to their pay packets worth up to thousands of pounds, as the Labour Government’s minimum wage uplift is introduced in Parliament.

The government estimates that the 6.7% increase will be worth £1,400 a year for an eligible full-time worker aged 21 and over.

Labour research also reveals that for those aged 18-20, the increase could be worth up to £2,000 after tax, as the government works to narrow the gap between age bands.

According to research by the House of Commons Library, 18,400 employees living in Portsmouth local authority were paid at or below their relevant minimum wage rate in 2024, 8.4% of all employees living in Portsmouth. 6.5% of employees in the UK were paid at or below the minimum wage in 2024.

Pay boost

The uplift will benefit people right across the country, and those of all ages.

After 14 years of Tory government, the average worker is around £700 worse off than they were in 2010. Labour’s Plan for Change is raising living standards, so that working people have money in their pockets.

This change will come into effect from April when workers on the minimum wage will see the rise boost their pay packet.

It comes after the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, announced measures last week to drive forward the Labour Government’s plan to boost Britain’s economic growth and make people across the country better off – including by delivering the Oxford-Cambridge growth corridor, backing a third runway at Heathrow, and unlocking billions of pounds worth of investment.

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said:

“At the election, we promised to put more money in the pockets of working people and we are delivering on this today.

“Alongside the biggest upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation, Portsmouth workers will be much better off.

“I’m delighted to see this uplift delivered to benefit people of all ages across our city.”

Angela Rayner MP, Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Housing Communities and Local Government, said:

“We are acting to give millions of lower paid workers the pay-rise they deserve.”

“Labour promised to Make Work Pay and improve living standards in every part of the country, and we are doing exactly that.”