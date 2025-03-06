Local care home presents cheque to charity

Wimborne care home in Hayling Island recently presented Southbourne Age Concern with a cheque for £1000 to help with transport costs for this charity to enable members to attend the lunch club. This charity has been going for over 50 years and is a vital part of this parish.

The grant had been awarded by Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, a charity that helps older people and adults with a disability or mental health problems across England, Scotland and Wales by offering grants to help people connect or re-connect with others in their local community.

The care home went along to the lunch club to present the cheque and celebrate being awarded the grant with their members and a few residents from the home.

Sue a trustee of the charity said “She still can’t believe the amount of the donation it means so much to be able to keep this lunch club going in the parish, we have such wonderful members and this will help support the on going pick up and drop offs for our members”

GM Sarah presenting the cheque

Sarah General Manager at Wimborne said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities and this particular charity represents the importance of people being able to be part of the community and have meaningful social interactions, we loved taking some of our residents to be a part of the lunch club for the day and see the difference this charity makes to the life of their members”

Wimborne Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Wimborne provides residential and respite care.