North Boarhunt man tackles London marathon to support hearing dog charity

A man from North Boarhunt, Paul Reynolds, is preparing to take on the London Marathon to raise vital funds for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, a charity close to his heart.

Paul, 49, who has been profoundly deaf since birth, is supporting the charity because he knows first-hand how lonely it can be to live with hearing loss.

“Hearing dogs do so much more than alert their deaf partners to sounds – they also provide companionship and emotional support. I had two dogs as a child, who made a huge difference to my life, providing love and comfort when I needed it most.”

Paul was inspired to take on his epic challenge after watching his wife run the London Marathon in 2023. “She really enjoyed taking part in the race, and said the lift you get from the crowd is massive.”

Paul, who is running the London Marathon to raise funds for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People. Paul is pictured with his dog Crowley

Although Paul is no stranger to running – having completed shorter races like the Great South Run - the marathon’s 26.2-mile distance will be a new challenge. “I’ve always wanted to push myself and see if I could run a marathon. I’m up to 16 miles now and I hope to increase that in the run up to the event.

Paul began training for the marathon last October. “I run three times a week, with a longer run at weekends. Fitting training in around work and family commitments hasn’t been easy, but it’s also given me a good reason to be organised and carve out some time for training.

"Although I’m pushing myself physically, I also want to remember to enjoy the day and take in the atmosphere, rather than focusing solely on time."

On the day of the marathon, Paul will be joined by his family in London. "When I cross the finish line, I’m looking forward to celebrating with my wife and children - and treating myself to a very large bar of chocolate!"

Anyone wanting to support Paul in his marathon journey and donate to Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, can visit his JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/paul-reynolds-marathon-2025