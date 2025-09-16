Pension myths v facts: What people in the South-East need to know

MoneyHelper helps to separate pension myth from pension fact.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

September is Pensions Awareness Month, so in this month’s MoneyHelper column, Natasha Cummings, South-East Regional Manager at the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS), busts myths around pensions.

1. "I don’t need to start saving into my pension until I’m older”

False – you should start saving into your pension as soon as you can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured: Natasha Cummings from the Money and Pensions Service

A pension is an investment, and your money should grow over time. Research from the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) found that contributing to your pension at 35 rather than 25 could cost you up to £300,000 in your final retirement pot.

Don’t forget that, as with any investment, your pension pot can decrease and increase.

Read MoneyHelper’s guide on why you should save into a pension.

2. “There is no set figure for how much I should have in my pension"

MoneyHelper

True – the amount everyone will need or want in retirement is different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, you can roughly figure out how much you’ll need and how much you’re on track to get using MoneyHelper’s Pension Calculator.

3. "There is nowhere to get free help with my pension”

False – MoneyHelper offers free and impartial pension guidance.

MoneyHelper has numerous free tools and resources to learn more about your pension. MoneyHelper also offers free guidance from a pension expert over the phone or via webchat.

If you’re over 50 with a Defined Contribution pension, you can undertake a free one-hour Pension Wise appointment to explore the options open to you when taking money from your pension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also use Pension Wise Digital to receive the same level of guidance digitally and in your own time.

Thanks to Pension Wise, people across the UK have been making more informed decisions about their retirement for a decade, as this year marks 10 years of the service.

In 2023/24, 92% of users reported satisfaction with our telephone service, and 9 in 10 said it helped them to better understand their pension options.

Book a Pension Wise appointment on MoneyHelper.

4. "There is no way for me to top-up my retirement income”

False – there are a few ways you can do this.

Firstly, see if you’re eligible for Pension Credit which can top up your income. You must be over State Pension age to benefit from Pension Credit, and doing so can also help with housing costs, your TV licence, and energy bills.

Check to see if you’re eligible at gov.uk.

Secondly, consider your National Insurance contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You need at least 35 years’ worth of National Insurance payments to receive the full State Pension, so make sure you’re on track.

Check your State Pension Forecast at gov.uk and consider if paying to top up your National insurance is a good idea for you.

Learn more about things to think about regarding voluntary National Insurance contributions and State Pension on MoneyHelper.

To see how increasing contributions to your workplace or private pension could boost your retirement income, use MoneyHelper’s Workplace Contribution Calculator.

5. “Pensions are tricky to understand”

True – even those who work in pensions would agree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pensions ARE confusing. We found that 10.7 million people are confused and too busy to think about their pension, and that’s why MoneyHelper exists.

Visit MoneyHelper.org.uk for free guidance around your pension.