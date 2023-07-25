The winners in Lancaster Close – PO16 8ES – were each handed a £30,000 cheque while other residents watched on. Lee Brogan, 53, and his wife Karen, couldn’t believe that they won the life-changing sum.

Lee said: “This is fantastic, absolutely brilliant.” Karen added: “I can’t really believe it’s happened. We’ve got a few plans now on a bit of travelling. I think our daughter is keen to go to New York to see a Broadway show. I don’t know how we’ll pick, she’d see them all.

Over the years, there have been many lucky lottery winners from the Portsmouth area. Pictured: People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier.

"It feels like I’m dreaming. Nothing like this happens to us!” The couple were not the only one’s to scoop the five-figure sum. Richard and Viv Hayward were left speechless by their win.

Viv, 63, said: “I didn’t know what to expect, this is absolutely amazing.” The third lucky winner was 54-year-old Lynn Kimber. Close friends Clare and Pat joined her after she received the good news – with Lynn taking them for a celebratory lunch.

Postcode Lottery ambassador, Danyl Johnson, brought the eye-watering cheques to the lucky winners. Danyl said: “It was a pleasure to deliver good news to Lee, Viv and Lynn. It sounds like they’ve all got great plans for their prize and I hope they have the best time celebrating the win.”

The Portsmouth area has had a history of People’s Postcode Lottery winners. Two other lucky participants from Portsmouth took home £30,000 each thanks to their postcode on Knox Road, PO2 8JH.

Three lucky households in Lancaster Close, Portchester, each won £30,000 in the People's Postcode Lottery.

Jeff Brazier, an ambassador at the People’s Postcode Lottery, said: ‘I hope they’re able to treat themselves to something special with the cash.’ Both winners wished to remain anonymous following their lucky win in the draw which took place on Saturday, May 7.

The lottery costs contestants £10 a month to play, and there are guaranteed winners every day. Players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £900 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and further afield.

Five lucky neighbours from Fareham scooped £25,000 each in 2016. The residents of Cotswold Walk were stunned when they received the news that they had won the People's Postcode Lottery.

At the time, Sasha Geddei-Nabbei said she 'couldn't stop crying' after receiving the cheque. In the same year, two residents from PO2 7HP, who played with two tickets each, scooped £50,000 in the lottery, while two other neighbours walked away with £25,000 each.

In 2017, one lucky winner got the surprise of his life when he also scooped £30,000 in the lottery. Any prize is divided between those with the winning postcode, but John Morgan from Paulsgrove discovered he was the only person in his street who played.

John, a fleet standards inspector, said: ‘It was such a shock to find out I’d won £30,000. I thought it was a late April Fool!' In 2021, a group of neighbours in Paulsgrove scooped £30,000 each thanks to their postcode, PO6 4DA.

Among the winners was Michael Stephens, who was left ‘gobsmacked’ by the phone call informing him of his new fortune. The 58-year-old said: ‘I was actually shocked – £30,000: it just knocked me off my feet.'

Through the years, many Portsmouth residents have bagged £1,000 each in the postcode lottery, including 15 neighbours on Monmouth Road, North End, who won the money back in 2019. This was the third win on the lottery in the Portsmouth area over a period of nine days following wins in Crofton Road, Milton and Greywell Road in Havant.

In 2018, 12 residents of Westwood Road in Hilsea won £1,000 each due to the lottery, with the 12th resident doubling their prize to £2,000 thanks to playing with two tickets.