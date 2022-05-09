Both residents took home £30,000 each thanks to their winning postcode on Knox Road, PO2 8JH.
Jeff Brazier, an ambassador at the People’s Postcode Lottery, said: ‘What a cracking weekend for our lucky Portsmouth winners.
‘I hope they’re able to treat themselves to something special with the cash.’
The winners wished to remain anonymous after their cash windfall from last Saturday’s draw.
It costs contestants £10 a month to play the lottery, and there are guaranteed winners everyday.
People are automatically entered into every draw with their postcode.
Funds raised via the People’s Postcode Lottery is sent to thousands of good causes in Britain and internationally.
Charities include Youth Music, and the British Red Cross – among several others across a range of sectors.
To date, over £900 million has been accumulated.
For more information, visit the Post Code Lottery website here.