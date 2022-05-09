Two lucky people in Portsmouth win £30,000 each by playing People's Postcode Lottery

TWO lucky people in Portsmouth have won thousands of pounds from the People’s Postcode Lottery.

By Freddie Webb
Monday, 9th May 2022, 12:25 pm

Both residents took home £30,000 each thanks to their winning postcode on Knox Road, PO2 8JH.

Jeff Brazier, an ambassador at the People’s Postcode Lottery, said: ‘What a cracking weekend for our lucky Portsmouth winners.

Read More

Read More
Portsmouth neighbours 'gobsmacked' by People's Postcode Lottery win that sees si...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Both winners from Portsmouth have taken home £30,000 each. Pictured is People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier. Pictured: People's Postcode Lottery.

‘I hope they’re able to treat themselves to something special with the cash.’

The winners wished to remain anonymous after their cash windfall from last Saturday’s draw.

It costs contestants £10 a month to play the lottery, and there are guaranteed winners everyday.

People are automatically entered into every draw with their postcode.

Funds raised via the People’s Postcode Lottery is sent to thousands of good causes in Britain and internationally.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth Comic Con: 28 great pictures from the sci-fi spectacular in Portsmouth Guildhall

Charities include Youth Music, and the British Red Crossamong several others across a range of sectors.

To date, over £900 million has been accumulated.

For more information, visit the Post Code Lottery website here.

People's Postcode LotteryPortsmouthJeff Brazier