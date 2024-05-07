MS Deutschland: Happy guests on flamboyant 1920s style cruise ship welcomed to Portsmouth on British voyage
Passengers on the 1920s style cruise ship MS Deutschland stepped ashore this morning and toured the city. The Phoenix Reisen operated vessel is on a tour of the British Isles, stopping off alongside Falmouth, Liverpool, Dun Laoghaire near Dublin, the Orkney Islands and other locations.
A Portsmouth International Port spokeswoman said volunteers from Shaping Portsmouth made sure the predominantly German guests were welcomed with open arms and showed the best places to go in the city. She added: “Our Shaping Portsmouth cruise ambassadors have been on hand today providing a warm welcome for all of Deutschland’s passengers.
“Guests are always happy to be greeted on the quayside, and given the freedom to help plan their day in the city with our friendly team – some of who speak fluent German. The port runs a free shuttle bus service to The Hard and city centre, allowing guests to explore Portsmouth on their own and visit world class attractions.”
The spokeswoman said port officials are looking forward to welcoming the next Phoenix Reisen ship, Amera, to Portsmouth on June 1. Portsmouth International Port has been expanding its calendar of small to medium-sized cruise ships in a bid to boost the city’s tourism.
Port director Mark Sellers previously said each cruise call generates around £1.5m, so the port is constantly looking to expand its offerings. MS Deutschland, built in 1998 and last renovated in 2021, can carry up to 550 guests and has a variety of amenities. This includes seven decks, multiple bars and restaurants, a salon, wellness spa, sauna, indoor pool, fitness centre and other features.
