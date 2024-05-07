Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Passengers on the 1920s style cruise ship MS Deutschland stepped ashore this morning and toured the city. The Phoenix Reisen operated vessel is on a tour of the British Isles, stopping off alongside Falmouth, Liverpool, Dun Laoghaire near Dublin, the Orkney Islands and other locations.

A Portsmouth International Port spokeswoman said volunteers from Shaping Portsmouth made sure the predominantly German guests were welcomed with open arms and showed the best places to go in the city. She added: “Our Shaping Portsmouth cruise ambassadors have been on hand today providing a warm welcome for all of Deutschland’s passengers.

MS Deutschland is visiting Portsmouth International Port soon from Germany, taking passengers on a tour across the British Isles including to Ireland, Scotland and the Orkney Islands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Guests are always happy to be greeted on the quayside, and given the freedom to help plan their day in the city with our friendly team – some of who speak fluent German. The port runs a free shuttle bus service to The Hard and city centre, allowing guests to explore Portsmouth on their own and visit world class attractions.”

The spokeswoman said port officials are looking forward to welcoming the next Phoenix Reisen ship, Amera, to Portsmouth on June 1. Portsmouth International Port has been expanding its calendar of small to medium-sized cruise ships in a bid to boost the city’s tourism.