Boomtown 2023: Here are 17 pictures of people enjoying music and dancing including King Salami and the Cumberland 3

Thousands of music fans flocked to a five-day Hampshire music festival as it returned for 2023.
By Joe Buncle
Published 12th Aug 2023, 17:59 BST

Boomtown, held annually at the Matterley Estate in Winchester, kicked off on Wednesday, August 9 and will continue entertaining revellers until August 13, 2023.

This year, named Chapter 2: The Twin Trail, has welcomed a number of famous musicians, performing across nine areas including Forest Parties, Grand Central, Origin, Metropolis, Letsbe Avenue, Oldtown, Copper County, Area 404 and Botanica.

Here are 17 photos from Friday, August 11 - the third day of the festival:

The crowd at Boomtown festival.

1. Boomtown 2023: day three

The crowd at Boomtown festival. Photo: Emma Terracciano

Acrobats performing at Boomtown.

2. Boomtown 2023: day three

Acrobats performing at Boomtown. Photo: Emma Terracciano

King Salami performing at BoomTown 2023 on the Fools Leap Stage.

3. Boomtown 2023: day three

King Salami performing at BoomTown 2023 on the Fools Leap Stage. Photo: Emma Terracciano

Dancers at the event.

4. Boomtown 2023: day three

Dancers at the event. Photo: Emma Terracciano

