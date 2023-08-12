Boomtown 2023: Here are 17 pictures of people enjoying music and dancing including King Salami and the Cumberland 3
Thousands of music fans flocked to a five-day Hampshire music festival as it returned for 2023.
By Joe Buncle
Published 12th Aug 2023, 17:59 BST
Boomtown, held annually at the Matterley Estate in Winchester, kicked off on Wednesday, August 9 and will continue entertaining revellers until August 13, 2023.
This year, named Chapter 2: The Twin Trail, has welcomed a number of famous musicians, performing across nine areas including Forest Parties, Grand Central, Origin, Metropolis, Letsbe Avenue, Oldtown, Copper County, Area 404 and Botanica.
Here are 17 photos from Friday, August 11 - the third day of the festival:
