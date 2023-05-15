News you can trust since 1877
Drivers face delays in Gosport and Fareham as congestion builds on the A32

Drivers travelling through Gosport and Fareham are warned to expect delays on the A32 this morning.

By Joe Buncle
Published 15th May 2023, 08:24 BST- 1 min read

Congestion has been reported on the major Hampshire road between Tichborne Way and Quay Street Roundabout – which will add roughly 15 minutes to journeys.

NOW READ: M27 closed in both directions after single-vehicle crash now cleared after warning to 'avoid'

In a social media post, traffic monitoring service Romanse said:A32 #Bridgemary/#Fareham - approx 15-minute delays northbound on Fareham Rd/Gosport Rd between Tichborne Way/Aerodrome Rd and A27/Quay St Rbt.’

Delays are expected on the A32, Romanse reports.Delays are expected on the A32, Romanse reports.
The cause of the congestion is currently unknown. More details to follow.

