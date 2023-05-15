Drivers face delays in Gosport and Fareham as congestion builds on the A32
Drivers travelling through Gosport and Fareham are warned to expect delays on the A32 this morning.
By Joe Buncle
Congestion has been reported on the major Hampshire road between Tichborne Way and Quay Street Roundabout – which will add roughly 15 minutes to journeys.
In a social media post, traffic monitoring service Romanse said: ‘A32 #Bridgemary/#Fareham - approx 15-minute delays northbound on Fareham Rd/Gosport Rd between Tichborne Way/Aerodrome Rd and A27/Quay St Rbt.’
The cause of the congestion is currently unknown. More details to follow.