M27 closed in both directions after single-vehicle crash now cleared after warning to 'avoid'

The incident happened between junction 5-7 around 7pm. A post from Hampshire police on social media said: ‘Please be aware that we have had to close the M27 in both directions between junction 5 (Eastleigh) and junction 7 (Hedge End) whilst we deal with a single vehicle RTC.

‘Please avoid if possible. We will update once lanes have been re-opened.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*** Update ***

M27 crash

A subsequent update at 7.55pm said: ‘Lane 1 is now open on both the west and east bound carriageways. Lanes 2-4 remain closed at this time. Traffic is still backed up but is slowly starting to move. Will update with more later.’

A final update at 8.13pm said: ‘The closures on the M27 have now been lifted and it's now fully re-open between Eastleigh and Hedge End with traffic flowing freely. Thank you for your patience.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Idiot driver