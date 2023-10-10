Great South Run: 9 landmarks runners can expect to see as the complete the route in Southsea, Portsmouth
The Great South Run is a huge event that is held annually and this year, it will be taking place on October 15 and the site will open at 7am.
The ten mile run attracts thousands of people each year. Runners will start and finish on the Southsea Seafront, following a route which is rich in iconic landmarks and historic sites.
A statement on the event’s website said: “Starting and finishing on the glorious seafront, the route offers a run through history passing iconic landmarks including the Historic Dockyard, HMS Victory and Southsea Castle along with breath-taking views of the Isle of Wight. Signs will direct you to the assembly area on Avenue de Caen and to the start line on Clarence Esplanade.”
There will also be the 5km run on Saturday 14, October as well as the children’s races, which will also take place on the same day as the 5km. You can find the full route map on the Great South Run website. Standard entry to the raise costs £46 and you can get your ticket here.