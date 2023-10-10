It’s not long to go until the Great South Run returns to Portsmouth for another year – here is what you need to know about the 10-mile race’s route.

The Great South Run is a huge event that is held annually and this year, it will be taking place on October 15 and the site will open at 7am.

The ten mile run attracts thousands of people each year. Runners will start and finish on the Southsea Seafront, following a route which is rich in iconic landmarks and historic sites.

A statement on the event’s website said: “Starting and finishing on the glorious seafront, the route offers a run through history passing iconic landmarks including the Historic Dockyard, HMS Victory and Southsea Castle along with breath-taking views of the Isle of Wight. Signs will direct you to the assembly area on Avenue de Caen and to the start line on Clarence Esplanade.”

There will also be the 5km run on Saturday 14, October as well as the children’s races, which will also take place on the same day as the 5km. You can find the full route map on the Great South Run website. Standard entry to the raise costs £46 and you can get your ticket here.

Here are 9 sights participants can expect to see along the route:

1 . Clarence Pier Runners will set off from Clarence Esplanade, near South Parade Pier, and follow the seafront route towards Clarence Pier. From this starting point, people will also be able to see Southsea Common, the Portsmouth Naval Memorial and Spinnaker Tower in the distance.

2 . Portsmouth Cathedral The first mile will take runners through Old Portsmouth, passing landmarks like the Royal Garrison Church and Portsmouth Cathedral.

3 . Portsmouth Historic Dockyard Continuing along the route, the two-mile checkpoint sees participants cut through the Historic Dockyard which houses HMS Warrior, HMS Victory and The Mary Rose Museum.