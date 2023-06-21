As an avid cyclist who rides a bicycle on my daily commute, one of Portsmouth’s assets is how flat the landscape it. But for some of the best views around, I decided to take on one of the city’s steepest routes – Portsdown Hill.

Spurred on by a promised vista which contains Hayling Island, Gosport and of course the Isle of Wight – as well as tales of Mick’s Monster Burgers - I cycled from Cosham to the scenic chalk ridge, near Fort Widley.

Joe Buncle tackles Portsdown Hill, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

Temperatures were soaring on the day of my pedalling venture, which began near Queen Alexandra Hospital, and my calf muscles were put to the test by the long, sharp incline.