Portsdown Hill: Cycling up Portsmouth's steepest hill in search of the city's best views and to try Mick's Monster Burgers
As an avid cyclist who rides a bicycle on my daily commute, one of Portsmouth’s assets is how flat the landscape it. But for some of the best views around, I decided to take on one of the city’s steepest routes – Portsdown Hill.
NOW READ: What it's like to cycle in Portsmouth: How safe it feels, where are the best routes and how much traffic there is
Spurred on by a promised vista which contains Hayling Island, Gosport and of course the Isle of Wight – as well as tales of Mick’s Monster Burgers - I cycled from Cosham to the scenic chalk ridge, near Fort Widley.
Temperatures were soaring on the day of my pedalling venture, which began near Queen Alexandra Hospital, and my calf muscles were put to the test by the long, sharp incline.
Watch the attached video to see how I got on with one of the city’s steepest cycle rides – and whether I managed to eat my lunch without being mobbed by seagulls.