There are plenty of great cycling routes in and around Portsmouth, from scenic coastal paths to adventures further afield by way of ferry.
By Joe Buncle
Published 19th Jun 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 17:42 BST

As an avid cyclist who rides a bicycle on my daily commute, one of Portsmouth’s assets is how flat the landscape it. But for some of the best views around, I decided to take on one of the city’s steepest routes – Portsdown Hill.

Spurred on by a promised vista which contains Hayling Island, Gosport and of course the Isle of Wight – as well as tales of Mick’s Monster Burgers - I cycled from Cosham to the scenic chalk ridge, near Fort Widley.

Joe Buncle tackles Portsdown Hill, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur RahmanJoe Buncle tackles Portsdown Hill, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman
Temperatures were soaring on the day of my pedalling venture, which began near Queen Alexandra Hospital, and my calf muscles were put to the test by the long, sharp incline.

Watch the attached video to see how I got on with one of the city’s steepest cycle rides – and whether I managed to eat my lunch without being mobbed by seagulls.

