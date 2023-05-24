Each day, I cycle all the way from the bottom of Portsea Island to just north of it – from Southsea to Cosham – a journey which takes roughly half an hour. My route is fairly flat which means it is not particularly taxing, and is therefore quite an accessible place to cycle for people of varying fitness levels.

Another positive is the scenery. Part of my journey takes me along the coast, following the Hilsea Shore Path. This is signposted as a shared path between pedestrians and cyclists, but I often feel people are taken by surprise when I ring my bell.

In fact, once the current Southsea sea defence renovations are completed, it will be possible to cycle all the way around the island and take in views of Langstone Harbour, Hayling Island and The Isle of Wight. Though not a complete loop, most of the journey is accessible at present and is my favourite cycling route in the city.

One aspect of cycling in Portsmouth can be a bit intimidating at first – the numbers of cars on the roads. As the UK’s most populated city, it’s unsurprising that the roads can often feel a bit crowded.

While there are some cycle paths available to use, in my experience they are quite often obstructed by vehicles using them as temporary parking. However, Portsmouth City Council was recently granted more than £650,000 in government funding to promote walking and cycling in the city – so more paths could be on the way. One measure that local authorities have taken to make sharing the road more pleasant is the installation of specific traffic lights for cyclists. These give those one two wheels a four-second head start to get peddling before motorists get the go-ahead.

Overall, I have found that cycling is a great way to get around Portsmouth – and further afield in Hampshire by way of train – and that most drivers are patient and considerate of us more vulnerable road users. It’s as cheap as you can get, save for walking, and is a great way to incorporate exercise into my daily routine.

