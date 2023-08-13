Portsea Carnival 2023: here are 25 photos from the event which saw a circus-themed parade march through Portsmouth
Portsea Carnival, which returned last year following a pandemic hiatus,brought music and entertainment to hundreds of people yesterday afternoon (August 12.) A procession – with the theme of “circus” for this year - set off from the John Pounds Centre in Queen Street, Portsea at 1.00pm.
NOW READ: R;pplefest 2023: 8 pictures of Gosport's mental health music festival in aid suicide prevention
In attendance were performers from the Groundlings Theatre and Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, who joined local people in the parade.
The event is community-funded and run in association with the Portsea Events Group and Portsmouth City Council. Money for the carnival is raised by residents, who host events and fundraisers to collect enough funds - while local businesses and organisations also offer a helping hand.
Here are 25 pictures from the carnival: