The streets of Portsmouth were bustling with colour and festivity as a “circus” carnival procession made its way through the city.

Portsea Carnival, which returned last year following a pandemic hiatus,brought music and entertainment to hundreds of people yesterday afternoon (August 12.) A procession – with the theme of “circus” for this year - set off from the John Pounds Centre in Queen Street, Portsea at 1.00pm.

In attendance were performers from the Groundlings Theatre and Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, who joined local people in the parade.

The event is community-funded and run in association with the Portsea Events Group and Portsmouth City Council. Money for the carnival is raised by residents, who host events and fundraisers to collect enough funds - while local businesses and organisations also offer a helping hand.

Here are 25 pictures from the carnival:

