Portsea Carnival 2023: here are 25 photos from the event which saw a circus-themed parade march through Portsmouth

The streets of Portsmouth were bustling with colour and festivity as a “circus” carnival procession made its way through the city.
By Joe Buncle
Published 13th Aug 2023, 13:31 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 13:44 BST

Portsea Carnival, which returned last year following a pandemic hiatus,brought music and entertainment to hundreds of people yesterday afternoon (August 12.) A procession – with the theme of “circus” for this year - set off from the John Pounds Centre in Queen Street, Portsea at 1.00pm.

In attendance were performers from the Groundlings Theatre and Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, who joined local people in the parade.

The event is community-funded and run in association with the Portsea Events Group and Portsmouth City Council. Money for the carnival is raised by residents, who host events and fundraisers to collect enough funds - while local businesses and organisations also offer a helping hand.

Here are 25 pictures from the carnival:

The circus parade. Picture: Keith Woodland

Portsea Carnival 2023

The circus parade. Picture: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: the circus parade. Picture: Keith Woodland

Portsea Carnival 2023

Pictured is: the circus parade. Picture: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: Groundlings Theatre performers. Picture: Keith Woodland

Portsea Carnival 2023

Pictured is: Groundlings Theatre performers. Picture: Keith Woodland

Portsea carnival 2023 - Local people taking part in the circus-themed parade on Saturday, August 12.

Portsea carnival 2023

Portsea carnival 2023 - Local people taking part in the circus-themed parade on Saturday, August 12.

