Things to do in Portsmouth: Here are 8 activities in the area this weekend including Portsmouth Pride and Live at The Bandstand
As the glorious sunshine continues, there are plenty of things to do out in Portsmouth this weekend.
By Joe Buncle
Published 9th Jun 2023, 18:51 BST- 1 min read
- Portsmouth Pride: Members of the LGBTQ+ community are set to celebrate with a fun-packed day of entertainment and festivities. People from all background are welcome to join the celebrations, which kick off on Saturday, June 10 at midday with a parade along the Southsea seafront. More details are available here: Portsmouth Pride: The city's fantastic free event and parade is taking place this weekend - full details and times
- Southwick Revival ‘Spirit of D-Day’: Southwick, a small village just North of Portsmouth, will turn the clocks back to the 1940s this weekend to mark 79 years since the D-Day landings. A weekend full of entertainment will kick off with a performance from The Portsmouth Military Wives Choir Concert, who will open the event at St James Church on Friday 9 June. Weekend highlights will include a fly-past by The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire on Saturday afternoon and 1940s school lessons on both days. More details are available here: Hampshire village Southwick to turn clocks back to the 1940s in D-Day commemorative event featuring WW2 tanks and Spitfire
- Parkruns: Parkruns are a free weekly races held across the country – including in Portsmouth. You can find your race on the Parkrun website, and for more details about the best Parkruns in and around Portsmouth, see here:Parkruns: Courses in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Lee-on-the-Solent and Whiteley and what they are like to run
- Live at the Bandstand: More free music events from Live at the Bandstand will take place in the city this weekend, starting with performances from Emilia Tarrant, Blvck Violet, Kacia, and Michael Baker in Victoria Park on Saturday.More details are available here: Live at The Bandstand 2023: Full line-up of live acts for music festival as it tours across Portsmouth
- Run the runway: Another activity for fitness fans, Solent Airport Daedalus in Lee-on-the-Solent will host a 5k race on one of its runways. The event will begin at 8am on Sunday, June 11 and is held in aid of Naomi House and Jacksplace.
- National Trust sites: Why not make the most of the summer sun by visiting some of Hampshire’s beautiful national trust grounds and gardens? More details are available here: Seven National Trust sites in Hampshire for a perfect day out in the countryside
- Soberton Gardens open day: Members of the public are invited to explore 9 ‘splendid’ gardens in the Meon Valley village of Soberton this Sunday. Entry to the event, hosted by the Rotary Club of Fareham, costs £6.50, with proceeds going towards Fareham charity The Rainbow Centre. To participate, head along to Soberton Church Green between 10.30am and 5.00pm.
- Watch the Airborne Forces Riders: Bikers will tour through Portsmouth this weekend as part of an annual event to commemorate the Falklands War. Members of the Airborne Forces Riders will visit The Falklands Sea Forces Memorial in Old Portsmouth at 10.15am and The ‘Yomper’ RM Memorial on Southsea Common at 11.15am. Veteran and civilian bikers are invited to join in the action, which takes place on Sunday.