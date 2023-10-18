News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth weather: Storm Babet to bring thunder and lightning as heavy rain and winds set to sweep across UK - Met Office forecast

Thunder and lightning are on the way as Storm Babet makes its way across the country, according to the Met Office.
By Joe Buncle
Published 18th Oct 2023, 08:52 BST- 1 min read
Storm Babet will bring “impactful rain” to many parts of the country – and powerful showers will arrive in Portsmouth this afternoon (Wednesday 18) and “most parts” will be struck by the weather system.

The forecaster has now said that the city is likely to see thunder and lightning tomorrow afternoon (Thursday 19), and people can expect “heavy showers changing to thunder showers in the afternoon”.

Severe weather warnings – yellow and amber – are in place for parts of England and Scotland, and the forecaster has said these are likely to be updated throughout the week.

Lightning and thunder are on the way as Storm Babet approaches.Lightning and thunder are on the way as Storm Babet approaches.
Deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates said: “Storm Babet will bring impactful rain to many parts of the UK, but especially parts of eastern Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England later this week. Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of flooding. It is important to stay up to date with warnings from your local flood warning agency as well as the local authorities.

“As well as heavy rain, Storm Babet will bring some very strong winds and large waves near some eastern coasts too. Gusts in excess of 60mph are possible in eastern and northern Scotland from Thursday. It is likely Met Office warnings will be updated through the week.”

You can find the most up-to-date weather information on the Met Office website.

