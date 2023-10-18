Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Storm Babet will bring “impactful rain” to many parts of the country – and powerful showers will arrive in Portsmouth this afternoon (Wednesday 18) and “most parts” will be struck by the weather system.

The forecaster has now said that the city is likely to see thunder and lightning tomorrow afternoon (Thursday 19), and people can expect “heavy showers changing to thunder showers in the afternoon”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Severe weather warnings – yellow and amber – are in place for parts of England and Scotland, and the forecaster has said these are likely to be updated throughout the week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lightning and thunder are on the way as Storm Babet approaches.

Deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates said: “Storm Babet will bring impactful rain to many parts of the UK, but especially parts of eastern Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England later this week. Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of flooding. It is important to stay up to date with warnings from your local flood warning agency as well as the local authorities.

“As well as heavy rain, Storm Babet will bring some very strong winds and large waves near some eastern coasts too. Gusts in excess of 60mph are possible in eastern and northern Scotland from Thursday. It is likely Met Office warnings will be updated through the week.”