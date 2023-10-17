News you can trust since 1877
Heavy downpours will sweep across the UK tomorrow as the Met Office has named the second storm of the season.
By Joe Buncle
Published 17th Oct 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 14:51 BST
Storm Babet will bring “impactful rain” to many parts of the country – and powerful showers will arrive in Portsmouth tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday 18) when “most parts” will be struck by the weather system. Severe weather warnings – yellow and amber – are in place for parts of England and Scotland, and the forecaster has said these are likely to be updated throughout the week.

Deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates said: “Storm Babet will bring impactful rain to many parts of the UK, but especially parts of eastern Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England later this week. Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of flooding. It is important to stay up to date with warnings from your local flood warning agency as well as the local authorities.

Storm Babet will sweep across the country tomorrow with weather warnings put in place by the Met Office.Storm Babet will sweep across the country tomorrow with weather warnings put in place by the Met Office.
“As well as heavy rain, Storm Babet will bring some very strong winds and large waves near some eastern coasts too. Gusts in excess of 60mph are possible in eastern and northern Scotland from Thursday. It is likely Met Office warnings will be updated through the week.”

More details to follow.

