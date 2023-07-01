News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Race for Life: 42 pictures of people getting stuck in to the Pretty Muddy obstacle course on Southsea Common

A sea of pink and brown covered Southsea Common as runners tackled this year’s Race for Life Pretty Muddy challenge.
By Joe Buncle
Published 1st Jul 2023, 15:21 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 15:39 BST

The race, which kicked off at with 9.45am on Saturday, July 1, when the first wave of kids set off, saw children and adults run, crawl and climb their way around an obstacle course route. This year’s event was hosted by BBC Radio presenter Jacqui Rushton who cheered on runners and led warm-ups for each wave of competitors. Race for Life, now in it’s 30th year, has raised more than £900 million for Cancer Research UK.

NOW READ: Race for Life Portsmouth: Runners tackle Pretty Muddy obstacle course on Southsea Common for Cancer Research

Here are 42 photographs from this years Race for Life, which will continue with further races on Sunday, July 2.

Race for Life Pretty Muddy took place on Saturday morning on Southsea Common as children and adults took on the obstacle course race. Photos by Alex Shute

1. Race for Life Pretty Muddy on Southsea Common

Race for Life Pretty Muddy took place on Saturday morning on Southsea Common as children and adults took on the obstacle course race. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Race for Life Pretty Muddy took place on Saturday morning on Southsea Common as children and adults took on the obstacle course race.

2. Race for Life Pretty Muddy 2023 on Southsea Common

Race for Life Pretty Muddy took place on Saturday morning on Southsea Common as children and adults took on the obstacle course race. Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Race for Life Pretty Muddy took place on Saturday morning on Southsea Common as children and adults took on the obstacle course race. Pictured - BBC Radio presenter Jacqui Rushton hosting the event. Photos by Alex Shute

3. Race for Life Pretty Muddy 2023 on Southsea Common

Race for Life Pretty Muddy took place on Saturday morning on Southsea Common as children and adults took on the obstacle course race. Pictured - BBC Radio presenter Jacqui Rushton hosting the event. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Race for Life Pretty Muddy took place on Saturday morning on Southsea Common as children and adults took on the obstacle course race. Pictured - Action from the Pretty Muddy race on Southsea Common Photos by Alex Shute

4. BBC Radio presenter Jacqui Rushton

Race for Life Pretty Muddy took place on Saturday morning on Southsea Common as children and adults took on the obstacle course race. Pictured - Action from the Pretty Muddy race on Southsea Common Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 10
Related topics:Cancer Research UK