Race for Life: 42 pictures of people getting stuck in to the Pretty Muddy obstacle course on Southsea Common
A sea of pink and brown covered Southsea Common as runners tackled this year’s Race for Life Pretty Muddy challenge.
By Joe Buncle
Published 1st Jul 2023, 15:21 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 15:39 BST
The race, which kicked off at with 9.45am on Saturday, July 1, when the first wave of kids set off, saw children and adults run, crawl and climb their way around an obstacle course route. This year’s event was hosted by BBC Radio presenter Jacqui Rushton who cheered on runners and led warm-ups for each wave of competitors. Race for Life, now in it’s 30th year, has raised more than £900 million for Cancer Research UK.
Here are 42 photographs from this years Race for Life, which will continue with further races on Sunday, July 2.
