The race, which kicked off at with 9.45am on Saturday, July 1, when the first wave of kids set off, saw children and adults run, crawl and climb their way around an obstacle course route. This year’s event was hosted by BBC Radio presenter Jacqui Rushton who cheered on runners and led warm-ups for each wave of competitors. Race for Life, now in it’s 30th year, has raised more than £900 million for Cancer Research UK.