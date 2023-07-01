The race, which kicked off at with 9.45am on Saturday, July 1, when the first wave of kids set off, saw children and adults run, crawl and climb their way around an obstacle course route. This year’s event was hosted by BBC Radio presenter Jacqui Rushton who cheered on runners and led warm-ups for each wave of competitors. Race for Life, now in it’s 30th year, has raised more than £900 million for Cancer Research UK.

Among the hundreds of competitors at the 2023 Portsmouth race were members of the Harper family – Steph Harper, Josh Harper, 7, and Zachary Harper, 9. The two boys take part in a park run every week and were joined my their mother as an adult supporter.

Race for Life Pretty Muddy took place on Saturday morning on Southsea Common as children and adults took on the obstacle course race. Pictured - Johanna Whatmore and Kat Davies Photos by Alex Shute

Speaking ahead of the race, Steph, who works as a nurse for children with cancer said she was looking forward to the challenge and the cause was close to her heart. Zachary added: ‘It’s going to be fun and exciting.

Also competing in the children’s race were Hayden and Leo Parsons, both 12, with Tommy and Joe Watson, both 10.

Speaking ahead of the race, Hayden said: ‘A couple of years ago we lost our grandad to cancer and we didn’t really get a chance to say goodbye. We’re trying to help other people whose parents or grandparents have cancer so they can actually say goodbye.

‘I’m feeling really excited and I can’t wait to get through all of the obstacles.’ Hayden and Leo’s father added that he was very proud of his sons.

Hayden Parsons, 12, and Leo Parsons,12, with Tommy Watson, 10 and Joe Watson, 10.

Toby Flood, together with his wife, assembled a team of 22 people to take part for his son’s birthday and support the cause. The group wore flourecent green headbands as a nod to cricketer Joe Broad and to identify the team during the race.

Also competing were Tiffany-May Clark, 8 and Ellie-Kate Griffin, 9 who were running in support of their dad and grandad respectively – both of whom have had cancer. Both girls said they were ‘nervous and excited’ but weren’t particulary keen on the mud.

Also in attendance was a contingent from Slimming World, which recently raised £1.49 million for cancer research with its nationwide ‘Clothes Throw’ campaign. District manager Vanessa Stevens said: ‘I think it’s just such a positive cause. We do as much as we can to support Cancer Research. It’s really about getting as many members along as we can, looking at physical activity alongside their food optimising. Vanessa and a group of ‘slimmers’ expressed that they were excited to take on the challenge.

Johanna Whatmore from Cowplain said: ‘We’ve had quite a lot of bad luck in our family. Last year, I lost my uncle John and my uncle Peter to cancer and in 2019 my step-mum Linda Tag died from cancer. This is such a worthy cause.

‘I’ve got so many people that I know that we’ve either lost or they’re still fighting or have beaten it. That’s why I’m here today. Johanna was joined by her Kat Davies and together the pair have already raised more than £700.’

The weekend event continues tomorrow (July 2) with further 3k, 5k and 10k races.