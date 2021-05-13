From Monday, May 17, indoor hospitality and entertainment can reopen – meaning our cinemas, museums and children’s play areas can burst back to life.

And with summer approaching, we can finally reconnect with friends or family in groups of up to 30 people outdoors – so let’s all get outside and make the most of Portsmouth.

As part of our ongoing celebration of the end of lockdown and our 144 years of telling Portsmouth’s stories, we want to bring you into the picture – literally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Portsmouth's most-loved landmarks, HMS Warrior. Picture: James Davidson

From Monday, The News is launching its My Local Landmark competition and you can get involved for a chance to win a £30 high street shopping voucher.

All you have to do is take a selfie at the Portsmouth-area landmark you think best represents our local history and email it to our Engagement Editor, Byron Melton, at [email protected]

Entries are limited to one per person and, for yours to count, you must tell us the following:

:: Your full name

:: The name of your location

:: Why it’s your favourite

By entering you’ll be in with a chance of winning our voucher competition, and you’ll also qualify for 40% off a digital subscription to The News just for taking part.

From churches to chippies, and statues to street art, we’re ready to see the history of our city through your eyes.

Terms and conditions apply:

:: Maximum one entry per person.

:: All details must be provided for your entry to be valid.

:: Please note that by submitting your image for the My Local Landmark competition you agree to the use of the image by JPIMedia Publishing Limited for editorial purposes in print or online.

Competition runs from Monday, May 17 until midnight of Sunday, May 30.