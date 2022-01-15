Stunning images by the South Downs National Park photography competition winners

A Sparkling Hunt by Richard Murray - 2nd place in the South Downs National Park Photo Competition, 2021/22

Fire and Ice, by Jamie Fielding took the top spot in this year’s contest, impressing judges with a captivating photograph of a frosty, crystalline treescape shrouded in a pink morning mist.

The theme for 2021/2022 was Nature Makes Me Happy, celebrating the wonders of the natural world and its ability to fill us with joy and inspiration.

This year’s competition tied in with the National Park’s ambitious nature recovery programme, called ReNature, and had more than 360 entries.

Fire & Ice by Jamie Fielding - 1st place in the South Downs National Park Photo Competition, 2021/22

The runner-up was A Sparkling Hunt, by Richard Murray of Waterlooville, who was able to capture a rare moment of a mother barn owl flying majestically back to her nest with her prey.

Third place was awarded to Taking It In, by Andy Flowerday, who photographed a walker gazing at the spectacle of a mist-filled valley at Devil’s Dyke, near Brighton.

Coming fourth place was Sing a Song, by Corinne Kozok, who submitted a gleeful image of a singing robin.

Sing a Song by Corinne Kozok 4th place in the South Downs National Park Photo Competition, 2021/22

The competition judges were award-winning photographers Finn Hopson, Carlotta Luke and Rachael Talibart, as well as Doug Jones, SDNPA member.

About the winning image, Carlotta says: ‘I love the light and the feeling of the fog and all the layers in the photograph.

‘I would be really happy standing there looking at this amazing scene in the South Downs.’

Finn says: A lot of thought has gone into this photo. I absolutely love these kind of misty mornings in the South Downs when the sun is coming up and they make me very happy.

Cheesefoot Head in Winter by Ron De'Ath Highly Commended in the South Downs National Park Photo Competition, 2021

‘I can just imagine being there.’

Rachael adds: ‘I love the contrast of warmth and cold, the elegant and thoughtful composition and the subtle processing. A very classy photo.’

Jamie, from Angmering, West Sussex, picks up a £250 prize. He said: ‘Sometimes nature just makes you sit back and say “wow”. This was one such morning.

‘There was a beautiful mist shrouding Chanctonbury Ring and, given the sub-zero temperatures, a stunning hoar frost was forming on the trees as well as the ground.

Taking It In by Andy Flowerday - 3rd place in the South Downs National Park Photo Competition, 2021/22

‘As the sun started to rise, the mist began to glow, giving an ethereal, otherworldly feel to the scene.

‘When conditions play out like this, and nature is on your side, it’s hard not to come back from a shoot without a smile on your face.’

Judges adored the runner-up image of the barn owl, with Rachael commenting: ‘This photo really makes me happy because I’m a sucker for a barn owl!

‘I just love them and they’re one of the most incredible birds. Catching a barn owl with its prey is just great.’

Finn says: ‘It’s a conversation starter, that’s for sure, and you’re going to have an emotional reaction either way.

‘I’ve only seen a barn owl once in the Downs and it was incredible.

South Downs Summer by Thomas Moore Highly Commended in South Downs National Park Photo competition 2021/22

‘To capture it in this kind of photograph in full flight with its prey is truly impressive.’

Richard, who picks up a £150 prize, explains how he got the shot: ‘Barn owls are one of the most majestic birds to watch and photograph.

‘I’d been observing this owl for several months in a field close to Petworth.

‘I was lucky enough to be able to set up a hide within the field which allowed me to watch this magnificent and highly-efficient predator effortlessly catch prey time and time again to take back to feed her chicks.

‘This photo captures the owl returning to her young after another successful hunt, flying through the insects which glistened in the evening light.’

Commenting on the stunning image of Devil’s Dyke, which earns Andy Flowerday a £100 prize, Doug says: ‘This shows a different aspect of nature. You can imagine yourself sitting there, but it wouldn’t stay like this for long. It’s a really special moment.’

And Rachael says: ‘This captures such an incredible moment in the South Downs, with a walker gazing at a mist-filled valley and really appreciating the natural world. It fits the brief perfectly.’

Carlotta adds: ‘This is quintessentially the South Downs. It makes me happy.’

Andy, who lives in Patcham, said: ‘I went up to the Dyke before sunrise on this early November morning and the cloud inversion was already filling the Dyke and was spread across the Weald as well.

‘The mist was swirling around, stirred up by the rising sun. I was just about to leave and decided to take a couple more photos as the light looked great – and the bonus was this person resting and taking it all in, giving the scene a sense of scale.’

The delightful image of a robin was taken near Winchester, and earns Corinne Kozok, of Avington, a £50 prize.

‘This image really makes me smile,’ says Doug.

‘It’s yet another illustration of how nature can help us – and why we should help the natural world.’

The judges also highly-commended two images: Cheesefoot Head In Winter by Ron De’Ath and South Downs Summer by Thomas Moore.

All the winning and commended images, as well as 16 other shortlisted images, will now be put forward to the People’s Choice.

People will be able to vote now for their favourite photograph and the winning photographer will receive £100.

The online poll closes at midnight on January 31.

Visit southdowns.gov.uk to cast your vote.

To find out more about the National Park’s nature recovery initiative ReNature visit southdowns.gov.uk/renature/.

