People across the city looked to the sky last night at a rare lunar phenomenon – a sight which won’t be repeated for over a decade.

A “super blue moon” was visible across the world last night, which meant the moon appeared brighter and larger than usual.

A super moon is when a full moon occurs during the point in its orbit when it is closest to the Earth. A blue moon is the 13th full moon in the moon’s annual cycle, which occurs roughly every two and a half years. The two phenomena happening together is exceedingly rare, and the next super blue moon will not be until 2037.

Dr Greg Brown, astronomer at Royal Observatory Greenwich said: "August brings the joining of two rare events in astronomy: a blue moon and a supermoon.

"However, both events have somewhat complicated definitions, and none are universally accepted. The most common definition of a blue moon is that it is the second full moon in one calendar month."

He added: "A supermoon, on the other hand, is a full moon that occurs when the moon is in the closest part of its orbit around the Earth, though exactly how close it needs to be to make it 'super' is up for debate."

Here are five photos of the super blue moon as seen last night (August 30) from the Portsmouth area.