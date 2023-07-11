News you can trust since 1877
Victoria Park: Construction starts on 'Green House' community hub in Portsmouth which will host activities like yoga and arts classes

Work has begun to transform a historic hot house in Portsmouth’s oldest park into a new community hub.
By Joe Buncle
Published 11th Jul 2023, 17:33 BST- 1 min read
Victoria Park in Portsmouth, is being redeveloped including the creation of community hub 'The Green House'. Picture: Sarah StandingVictoria Park in Portsmouth, is being redeveloped including the creation of community hub 'The Green House'. Picture: Sarah Standing
‘The Green House’ project is part of Portsmouth City Council’s ‘master plan’ to regenerate Victoria Park which will see it used as a new community space with various classes and events held within.

These will include environmental education, arts classes, markets, wellbeing classes like yoga and meditation, and various volunteer opportunities. It is hoped that the facility will be opened by the end of the year. It will have accessible toilets, a meeting space, a volunteering office and an outside sheltered area.

Victoria Park in Portsmouth, is being redeveloped including the aviary. Picture: Sarah StandingVictoria Park in Portsmouth, is being redeveloped including the aviary. Picture: Sarah Standing
Writing on the park’s Facebook page, a council spokesperson said: ‘Named by local people with fond memories of the hot house that once stood on the site, the new hub building under construction in Victoria Park will be named the 'Green House'.’

The work on the park is funded by a £2.4m National Lottery Heritage Fund grant.

Victoria Park in Portsmouth, is being redeveloped including the creation of community hub 'The Green House'. Picture: Sarah StandingVictoria Park in Portsmouth, is being redeveloped including the creation of community hub 'The Green House'. Picture: Sarah Standing
Victoria Park in Portsmouth, is being redeveloped including the creation of community hub 'The Green House'. Picture: Sarah StandingVictoria Park in Portsmouth, is being redeveloped including the creation of community hub 'The Green House'. Picture: Sarah Standing
