News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury

Yellow weather warning Hampshire: Met Office forecasts heavy rain bringing risk of flooding, travel delays and power cuts

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning covering the Portsmouth area, and the forecaster says that heavy rain is on the way.
By Joe Buncle
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

According to the meteorological authority, much of the South East – including Portsmouth – will experience disruptive downpours throughout today (September 20) and tomorrow morning (Thursday 21).

NOW READ: Hampshire weather - Hayling Ferry service cancelled

The weather is expected to cause delays to journeys on road and rail, as well as possibly bringing power cuts and flooding to some homes and businesses.

Bad weather at Southsea seafront earlier this year. Pic Chris Stevens-BallardBad weather at Southsea seafront earlier this year. Pic Chris Stevens-Ballard
Bad weather at Southsea seafront earlier this year. Pic Chris Stevens-Ballard
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from the Met Office website said: “A spell of rain, heavy at times, will affect the area later Wednesday afternoon and into the early hours of Thursday. 15 to 20 mm could fall within an hour in places with as much as 30 to 40 mm over 2 to 3 hours. This may lead to some travel disruption, especially during the busy evening travel period.”

We will be reporting on the latest traffic and travel news throughout the day.

Related topics:HampshireMet OfficePortsmouthSouth East