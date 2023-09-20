Yellow weather warning Hampshire: Met Office forecasts heavy rain bringing risk of flooding, travel delays and power cuts
According to the meteorological authority, much of the South East – including Portsmouth – will experience disruptive downpours throughout today (September 20) and tomorrow morning (Thursday 21).
The weather is expected to cause delays to journeys on road and rail, as well as possibly bringing power cuts and flooding to some homes and businesses.
A statement from the Met Office website said: “A spell of rain, heavy at times, will affect the area later Wednesday afternoon and into the early hours of Thursday. 15 to 20 mm could fall within an hour in places with as much as 30 to 40 mm over 2 to 3 hours. This may lead to some travel disruption, especially during the busy evening travel period.”
We will be reporting on the latest traffic and travel news throughout the day.